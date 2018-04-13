Deltona residents circulating petition for state audit after high water bills

DELTONA, Fla. - A group of Deltona residents gathered at city hall Friday afternoon to submit a letter of intent to petition for the state auditor general to investigate the water department after they received exorbitantly high bills.
Around 20 residents turned out to send a message to the city they want the water department records examined.
Read: McDonald's employee in Florida slaps customer
The resident said they want an audit to look into the financial, operational, engineering and performance practices of the department.
"I know this is going to leave a bad taste in the city's mouth about us doing this but we've asked repeatedly for an audit,” said Dana McCool.
In February, McCool paid a nearly $500 water bill in pennies as protest.
She said she did it to send a message that the water bills in Deltona are too high. She’s still dealing with backpay that she owed as well as fees, so she decided to pay her $493 water bill with pennies, she said.
Read: ‘Tell my mom that I love her if I die,' teen pleads as van seat fatally crushes him
She said the pennies were eventually taken in the back to be counted, which took more than two hours.
Deltona city officials did not immediately return requests for comment about the letter.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}