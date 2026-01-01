Flagler detention deputy of the year accused of domestic battery in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A detention deputy in Flagler County was arrested on domestic battery charges in Daytona Beach.

Detention Deputy First Class Sara Radford of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was arrested overnight in Daytona Beach for a misdemeanor domestic battery offense.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest and stated that within the agency’s policies, Radford will remain suspended from duty without pay while her case proceeds.

Officials said both Radford and the victim were intoxicated after celebrating the new year when the incident occurred.

Radford has been with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office since August 2011 and was recognized as FCSO’s Detention Deputy of the Year in 2022.

