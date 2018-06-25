  • Deltona woman last seen when her car stalled is still missing

    By: Kevin Williams

    • Nikki Shriver, 30 years old
    • 5'0"-5'2" tall
    • Last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans
    • May have some hearing impairment

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a woman who has been missing since Thursday.

    Deputies said Nikki Shriver was last seen Friday around 5 a.m. when she called 911 to report she was having car trouble near the Tiger Bay Wildlife Management Area.

    She sounded suicidal during the 911 call, investigators said.

    Deputies said they tracked Shriver’s phone but lost her signal near Daytona Beach.

