VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a woman who has been missing since Thursday.
Deputies said Nikki Shriver was last seen Friday around 5 a.m. when she called 911 to report she was having car trouble near the Tiger Bay Wildlife Management Area.
She sounded suicidal during the 911 call, investigators said.
Deputies said they tracked Shriver’s phone but lost her signal near Daytona Beach.
