The Democratic National Convention: How to watch

CHICAGO — The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Chicago.

It comes amid the party’s shakeup over the past few weeks.

Vice President Kamala Harris will try to continue building momentum as the party’s new nominee.

When is the DNC?

The convention begins Monday and runs through Thursday, each night of the DNC will have a theme.

Monday’s theme will be called “For the People” and the DNC said the Harris-Walz ticket is one that supports everyday Americans.

The Associated Press said a complete schedule hasn’t been released, but Harris, running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama, are all expected to speak during the week’s evening programming.

How to watch or livestream the DNC

Channel 9 will provide coverage of the convention from 7 p.m. till 11 p.m.

