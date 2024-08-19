Stage set for Day 1 of Democratic National Convention in Chicago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Chicago.

It comes amid the party’s shakeup over the past few weeks.

Vice President Kamala Harris will try to continue building momentum as the party’s new nominee.

While events won’t get into full swing until evening, the backdrop at the United Center showed images of Harris and running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on full display early Monday.

DNC 2024 kicks off Monday in Chicago (Getty Images)

The arena will be the epicenter of support for Harris as she continues to re-introduce herself to voters with less than three months from Election Day.

Monday night, the crowd will hear from one of her biggest supporters, President Joe Biden.

The DNC said it will be celebrating the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration all week long.

Pres. Biden and VP Harris

Monday night will also be a chance to close out President Biden’s career in politics, which spans more than 50 years.

When Biden decided to end his campaign last month – he talked about passing the torch to the next generation of leaders.

Expect Biden to make his case for his vice president to become the next commander-in-chief.

Democrats are planning to present a sharp contrast between Vice President Harris and her opponent, former president Donald Trump.

The DNC said it believes a second Trump term would be “even more dangerous and more extreme than the first one.”

Each night of the DNC will have a theme.

Monday’s theme will be called “For the People” and the DNC said the Harris-Walz ticket is one that supports everyday Americans.

