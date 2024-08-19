Florida primary election: Can you take a selfie with your ballot?

ORLANDO, Fla. — With voting underway across Florida, many people will hit the polls to cast their ballots.

And like some people, you may want to photograph yourself to commemorate your participation in one of the most important civic duties.

However, there are some things you should know before you snap that selfie.

Read: What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Elections in Orange County

Florida is one of 18 states that have laws against taking photos in polling places.

Here’s the 2024 Florida statute that hinders your ballot selfie game:

“Any elector who, except as provided by law, allows his or her ballot to be seen by any person; takes or removes, or attempts to take or remove, any ballot from the polling place before the close of the polls; places any mark on his or her ballot by which it may be identified; endeavors to induce any elector to show how he or she voted; aids or attempts to aid any elector unlawfully; or prints or procures to be printed, or has in his or her possession, any copies of any ballot prepared to be voted is guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.”

