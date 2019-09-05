Deputies: 1 dead, 1 in custody after armed robbery leads to Orange County pursuit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead and another is in custody after with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they robbed a Lake County AT&T store at gunpoint before fleeing into Orange County.
Officials said the chase ended when the two men crashed their car in front of a Pine Hills apartment complex near North Hiawassee Road.
"I just heard a boom and thought, 'That sounds like a car crash,'" said a resident.
Deputies said both men took off running after crashing their vehicle. When deputies caught up with one of the men, officials said he fatally shot himself.
The other suspect was later taken into custody.
One woman told Channel 9 she was shocked the incident took place so close to home.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
