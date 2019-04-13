  • Deputies: 18-year-old man dies after shooting at Palm Coast laundromat

    PALM COAST, Fla. - A 18-year-old man has died after an overnight shooting at a Palm Coast laundromat, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said Curtis Gray was shot at Palm Coast Laundry on Belle Terre Parkway shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

    Gray was immediately airlifted to a hospital where he died, deputies said.

    "This is a very sad day for the families of those involved and we are following all leads to find out exactly what happened," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "We will release more information when it is appropriate."

    Officials said they are actively looking for information about the shooting.

