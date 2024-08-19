Deputies: 2 hurt overnight in Deltona shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Deltona.

Deputies responded to East Houston Drive around 3 a.m. Monday.

Investigators told Channel 9 two people were hurt in the shooting.

A VSO spokesperson said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Deltona shooting Investigators said two people were shot early Monday in Deltona (WFTV staff)

No suspects were in custody as of 5:30 a.m. and the case remained active, the agency added.

Channel 9′s Sam Martello is near the crime scene and will have live updates throughout the morning on Eyewitness News This Morning.

