0 Deputies: 2 shot at Orlo Vista Park while children play

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A teacher at an Orange County charter school said about a dozen children were playing in a park when gunfire broke out.

None of the children were hurt but two people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Deputies said an argument broke out before shots were fired.

One of the victims who was shot is not cooperating with investigators, deputies said.

Deputies gathered evidence at Orlo Vista Park in Orange County after Thursday afternoon's shooting.

"I think it's ridiculous. I cannot believe something like this would happen," said teacher Jeffrey Cesar.

Cesar said he's a teacher at Greater Oasis Christian Academy.

He said one of the people shot was a teacher at the school and that there were between 10 and 15 students at the park when the gunfire broke out.

Cesar said the students ran to safety.

"After they heard the gunshots, I believe they ran into the bathroom and then they stayed there for a certain period of time until the situation was settled,” he said.

A woman at the school who was not identified said the teacher who was shot is now home and doing OK.

Cesar said the teacher was trying to give the students some time to play outside since their own school doesn't have a playground.

"She's just a wonderful person. I'm sorry to hear something like this happened to her. She doesn't deserve that at all,"he said.

Deputies have not said if there have been any arrests.

