Deputies: 39 people arrested during shoplifting sting at Marion County Walmart

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Thirty-nine people were arrested after a retail theft sting in Marion County, according to deputies.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they worked with the Ocala Police Department and loss prevention personnel at Walmart on April 4 and 5 for the sting operation.
Deputies said Walmart personnel and undercover detectives arrested 39 people who are now facing 39 felony and 46 misdemeanor charges.
In addition to the shoplifting charges, several people are also being charged with drug possession or had warrants for previous crimes, deputies said.
“Not only do businesses suffer a loss when individuals like these strike, but so do the consumers,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
