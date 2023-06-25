Deputies: $5k reward offered for information in Orlando banquet fatal shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they are offering a $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the Unity Banquet Hall at 2620 Hiawassee Rd. in Orlando right around midnight, there was a party in the parking lot with as many as 100 hundred people.

That’s where authorities found 28-year-old Willie Alphonse Bell Jr. inside a car bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said when they transported Bell Jr. to the hospital, where he later died. Authorities said they didn’t expect to find three other men tied to the shooting already being treated at the same hospital.

The OCSO said two of those victims are expected to recover. But the third victim is still in critical condition. The Sheriff’s office said they are still working to identify those three victims.

According to investigators, what started as a party quickly became an eight-hour crime scene. ‘

“It’s just tragic to know what happens. I’m sorry for the family,” said an Orange County resident Delroy Anderson.

Deputies said they still have no word on a suspect or motive. They are asking for the public’s help.

The Sheriff’s office encourages people to contact Crimeline with any additional information at 800-423-TIPS.

