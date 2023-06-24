Motorcyclists killed in Titusville crash

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Two motorcyclists have died following a crash Friday night, the Titusville Police Department said.

Officials said they arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m. on Tico Road, responding to motorcycle and tractor-truck crash injuries.

According to a news release, the motorcyclists, a man and his passenger, were driving a 2008 CRB 600 Honda motorcycle and lost control of the vehicle as they failed to navigate a curve in the road.

The motorcycle crossed to the opposite side of the roadway and struck a 2006 Volvo tractor truck parked over 20 feet from the road.

Investigators said the motorcyclist driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, a woman, later died at the hospital.

The tractor truck solo occupant didn’t have any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.





