8-year-old boy dies, 2 children injured in wrong-way crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said an 8-year-old boy has died after a wrong-way crash in Brevard County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release, a Kia Forte was traveling eastbound on US-192 and approached Sweetwater Drive, while a Honda Accord was traveling westbound on the same road.

Investigators said the Kia was driving the wrong way and hit the Honda.

Troopers said the car then ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The 31-year-old woman driving the Kia was taken to Holmes Regional Hospital as a trauma alert.

A 22-year-old man who drove the Honda was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

FHP said the 8-year-old boy was a passenger in the Kia and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two other passengers in the Kia, a 6-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl, were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with minor injuries.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

