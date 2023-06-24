FHP: Orlando motorcyclist dies in International Drive crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died early Saturday following a crash along International Drive in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said that around 2:25 a.m., a man was driving a Harley Davidson traveling south on International Drive near the Hawaiian Court intersection.

According to the crash report, the man lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons while negotiating a curve.

The driver then went southeast, hit the concrete curb, continued off the road, and struck a sign support.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was a 53-year-old man from Orlando; he was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

