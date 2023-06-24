Central Florida smoothie restaurant bursts into flames after explosion

OCALA, Fla. — First responders said an explosion caused severe damage to a restaurant in Ocala Friday evening.

The Ocala Police Department said the fire happened around 7:30 p.m. at Jugo Cafe Tropical.

When fire crews arrived, the restaurant was covered in smoke and flames.

Officials said that due to the limited visibility and the compromised restaurant structure, crews deployed multiple hose lines and fought the fire from all sides.

Nobody was inside the restaurant at the time of the explosion, and no injuries were reported, Ocala police said.

The cause of the gas explosion is under investigation.

