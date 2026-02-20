Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Walmart in Osceola County.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s office is on scene investigating a shooting at the Walmart located at 904 Cypress Parkway in Kissimmee.

OCSO was notified of the shooting just before 8:00 p.m.

As of right now, OCSO has not confirmed how many suspects or victims there are.

