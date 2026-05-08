Daytona Beach officers capture venomous cottonmouth snake near home’s front door

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two Daytona Beach Police Department officers had a dangerous encounter with a venomous snake.

The department says two of their animal control officers were called out to a Daytona Beach home on Wednesday.

There, they found a Florida cottonmouth snake curled up in a corner near the home’s front door.

Both officers were able to grab the snake and place it safely in a bucket.

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