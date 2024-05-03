Deputies are on the lookout for man responsible for vandalizing local Egyptian restaurant

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County investigators are on the lookout for the person responsible for vandalizing a local restaurant.

It happened at “The Dough Show” in East Orange County, early Friday morning. Surveillance video captured the man throwing chairs through the restaurant’s windows -- and tossing over tables nearby.

This incident report shows, in all, the person damaged four windows, two chairs and a table. It’s estimated at about 10,000 dollars in losses.

Read: School bus cameras: Safety feature or cash grab

Ihab Mahmoud said it’s not about the money, though.

The Mediterranean restaurant has only been around for about a year. The majority of their menu is Egyptian-style cuisine.

Mahmoud feels it’s possible this could’ve been some sort of discriminatory act after all the Palestinian protests and hate happening worldwide, including at UCF.

He said he came to this conclusion especially considering it was the only business that was vandalized that night. So far, the sheriff’s office said it’s not being investigated as a hate crime.

Read: How many license plate readers is Seminole County installing? No one will say

As deputies continue their search for whoever’s responsible, Mahmoud hopes the community can help.

“We like to live in peace and love,” said Mahmoud. “There is not enough space for what’s going on around the world. We don’t have to bring that into our communities. That’s why my concern that we have to find him to adjust him or to help him.”

Mahmoud also thanked the community for their support. He posted the video of the damage online, garnering about 60,000 views and hundreds of messages of support.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or the Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Read: Artemis II: NASA report expresses concerns for mission safety

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group