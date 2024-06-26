Deputies are on the lookout for a man suspected of assault at a Palm coast gas station

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after an assault at the Shell gas station on Old Kings Road in Palm Coast on June 21.

Jebea Johnson, 21, of Palm Coast, is described as a Black man, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, according to a facebook post.





It is unknown if he is still in Flager County, but he is armed and dangerous.

Read: Marion County school bus plows into home

If you see him, do not approach him but call 9-1-1 or 386-313-4911 instead.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group