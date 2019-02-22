  • Deputies: Boxing icon fatally shot at home near Ocoee; grandson in custody

    By: Jason Kelly , Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 31-year-old man has been taken into custody after his grandfather was found fatally shot at a home near Ocoee on Friday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said the victim was shot shortly before 7:15 a.m. at a home at the Lake Florence subdivision near Good Homes Road.

    Relatives said the victim is boxing icon Lucious "Lou" Harris.

    Deputies said they took Lucien Harris into custody.

    "My father was, like, an icon in the boxing world," said Steve Harris, the victim's son. "Everybody knew him -- all across the world."

    He said he and his family almost expected something bad to happen.

    "It's not a complete surprise. Not to me," Harris said. "It could have been me. It could have been my other brother in the car, my sister. We all knew something was going to happen eventually, but not my dad."

    Lou Harris owned Harris Boxing on Ivey Lane in Orlando and trained hundreds of fighters, including his grandson, relatives said.

    "He took people from the street and took them right to the Olympics --and (they won) gold medals, bronze medals. He did it all," Harris said of his father.

