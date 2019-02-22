0 Deputies: Boxing icon fatally shot at home near Ocoee; grandson in custody

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 31-year-old man has been taken into custody after his grandfather was found fatally shot at a home near Ocoee on Friday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the victim was shot shortly before 7:15 a.m. at a home at the Lake Florence subdivision near Good Homes Road.

Relatives said the victim is boxing icon Lucious "Lou" Harris.

Deputies said they took Lucien Harris into custody.

"My father was, like, an icon in the boxing world," said Steve Harris, the victim's son. "Everybody knew him -- all across the world."

He said he and his family almost expected something bad to happen.

"It's not a complete surprise. Not to me," Harris said. "It could have been me. It could have been my other brother in the car, my sister. We all knew something was going to happen eventually, but not my dad."

Lou Harris owned Harris Boxing on Ivey Lane in Orlando and trained hundreds of fighters, including his grandson, relatives said.

"He took people from the street and took them right to the Olympics --and (they won) gold medals, bronze medals. He did it all," Harris said of his father.

IN CUSTODY: Lucien Harris, 31, has been located! He was being sought after this morning’s shooting homicide in the Lake Florence Subdivision in Ocoee. pic.twitter.com/mL11JEV5Z9 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 22, 2019

RIGHT NOW: @OrangeCoSheriff deputies are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting. This happened just a little after 7am. Deputies say they found the victim shot. That victim died on scene. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/vjYV0NjAaj — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) February 22, 2019

At 7:10 a.m., deputies responded to the Lake Florence Subdivision in Ocoee after a 911 call and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced deceased on scene. Units are actively looking for a suspect. Investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/MoUhfWYJDe — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 22, 2019

