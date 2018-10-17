Deputies: Boy abducted from Massachusetts in 2016 found safe in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 5-year-old Massachusetts boy who was abducted by his mother in 2016 was found safe with her at her cousin's Orange County home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Christina Hale abducted Matthew Hale on Sept. 1, 2016, in Webster, Massachusetts, Orange County Master Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.
Related Headlines
A Massachusetts court had granted Matthew's father full custody of him and police issued a warrant for Christina Hale's arrest in June 2017, Tejada-Monforte said.
Deputies said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received an anonymous tip that the mother and her son were living in Orange County.
Read: 'He's very unpredictable,' says wife of man accused of trying to kidnap girl at OIA
Investigators said they conducted hours of surveillance on the home before arresting Hale.
Hale's cousin told Channel 9 that she had been living at a women's shelter and living with another relative before moving to Florida.
He said she had been living with him since December and had showed him paperwork that said she was granted custody of her son.
Deputies said the Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of Matthew and will coordinate the reunion with his biological father.
They said Christina Hale will be extradited to Massachusetts.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}