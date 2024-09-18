Deputies: Cross county chase ends in crash which lead to street flooding in Belle Isle

ORLANDO, Fla. — A neighborhood in the Belle Isle area suffered from street flooding after a chase that started in Polk County ended in a crash that struck a fire hydrant Wednesday morning.

A sheriff from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office noticed the driver of a Gray Jeep Wrangler driving recklessly.

The sheriff attempted to stop the vehicle as it sped across Interstate 4 Eastbound into Osceola County and then to Orange County.

The deputies used a pit maneuver when the Jeep made its way to Colleen Dr in Orlando, causing the vehicle to crash into the fence of a resident and a fire hydrant, flooding the streets of Colleen Dr.

42-year-old Thomas Rinaldi of Huntington Beach, California apprehended and charged with reckless disregard for public safety and reckless driving with property damage.

Orlando Utilities Commission said no one in the neighborhood lost water pressure as crews went to fix the hydrant.

Rinaldi was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment before being booked in the Orange County Booking Facility.

