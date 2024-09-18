Kissimmee police release video interviews following disappearance of Madeline Soto

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Videos released by the Kissimmee Police Department are giving more insight into the investigation following the disappearance of slain teen Madeline Soto.

The videos were shared with Kissimmee police with the YouTube Channel “Grizzly True Crime.”

Madeline Soto’s mom, Jennifer Soto, and her mom’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, were both interviewed by the Kissimmee Police Department following the 13-year-old’s disappearance in Late February.

Both interviews were done with police before Madeline’s body was found in a rural, wooded area near St. Cloud on March 1.

Sterns was later arrested and charged with Madeline’s murder. He is also charged with sexually abusing the girl before her death.

Detectives said they discovered photos of Sterns abusing Madeline on his phone.

Detectives believe he strangled her in the bedroom the night after she turned 13.

Jennifer Soto’s interview was recorded several hours before they found her body in the woods. She is not facing charges.

Sterns is seen sitting in one of the videos with his arms crossed as he tells detectives about how he took Madeline to school. Madeline was never taken to school on the day she disappeared, police said.

He appears cooperative as they discuss how he believes Madeline is too young to date boys.

Police said Sterns abused her for years and was given unrestricted access to her.

Her mother, Jennifer, sometimes asked for a bed to herself and had the two sleep together in a different room.

Jennifer Soto’s interview was an emotional roller coaster.

She started off calm and broke down when she was told the abuse had gone seemingly undetected for four years.

Detectives asked Jennifer Soto what she thinks happened to Madeline.

She appeared to be in a somewhat state of denial.

She gave an account of Sterns’s actions using the facts detectives gave her, but she appeared to be clinging to hope that it wasn’t true.

She was asked where Sterns could’ve dumped Madeline’s body and wasn’t able to answer.

