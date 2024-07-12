Madeline Soto case: Jail emails released between man accused of killing teen and his family

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The family of the man accused of killing Madeline Soto seems to think he’s covering for someone.

Channel 9 obtained emails on Thursday between Stephen Sterns and his family since he’s been in jail.

One email from a relative named “Chris” says he is, “Disgusted that ‘she’ is free, and you are not when this is not all your fault.”

The name of the person he’s talking about was blocked out by law enforcement.

That e-mail also mentions a child, saying, “I think of the craziness they lived through,” and said it was “not a stable life at all for a child.”

Sterns is set to be back in court in October.

