Madeline Soto case: Stephan Sterns’ murder trial delayed

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Trial for a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s teenage daughter in Osceola County has been delayed.

Investigators said Stephan Sterns killed 13-year-old Madeline Soto back in February.

Sterns was supposed to go on trial for her murder next week.

But on Wednesday, a judge set a status hearing for Oct. 14.

At that time, attorneys will submit a proposed trial schedule for the judge to approve or deny.

Sterns did not attend Wednesday’s court hearing.

