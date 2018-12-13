Deputies: Deltona woman, Sanford man linked to 15 burglaries in 2 weeks

DELTONA, Fla. - A 21-year-old Deltona woman and a 21-year-old Sanford man have been linked to 15 home burglaries during the span of two weeks, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators said Gabriella Soto was arrested Monday on 13 counts of burglary to a dwelling, 12 counts of grand theft and one count each of armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm and child neglect.
Deputies said Desmond J. Watson, Soto's boyfriend and the father of her child, was arrested Tuesday in Orange County for a burglary. They said he will be extradited to Volusia County to face charges in the other burglaries.
Investigators said the burglaries happened on weekdays during work hours between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14. They said the couple entered the homes through a rear window or sliding glass door.
Deputies said 15 burglaries happened within a 2.1-mile radius in Deltona during the two-week span. They said one of the victims chose to not pursue charges.
"Televisions, electronics, firearms, cash and jewelry were stolen from residences," said Andrew Gant, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. "Within two hours of the burglaries, the suspects drove to Orlando and pawned several items from multiple burglaries."
Investigators said the couple burglarized the following homes:
• Nov. 1, 755 Trafalgar St.
• Nov. 5, 1529 Dunlap Drive
• Nov. 5, 1530 Gainesville Drive
• Nov. 5, 1669 Weybridge St.
• Nov. 5, 1678 Brentlawn St.
• Nov. 6, 869 Rockhill St.
• Nov. 7, 861 Horizon St.
• Nov. 8, 842 Halstead St.
• Nov. 8, 1234 Wanda Lane
• Nov. 8, 1073 Coblestone Ave.
• Nov. 8, 806 Lily Court
• Nov. 9, 618 Nardello Drive
• Nov. 14, 618 Nardello Drive
• Nov. 14, 1441 Covewood Ave.
• Nov. 14, 1029 Persian St.
