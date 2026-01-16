SeaWorld Orlando announces concert lineup for Seven Seas Food Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando released the music lineup for the Seven Seas Food Festival.

The Seven Seas Food Festival runs from Jan. 31 to May 17, featuring more than 30 concerts included with park admission.

The concert series will kick off with Flo Rida and will also feature well-known acts such as Boyz II Men, and The Beach Boys.

Jon Peterson, park president of SeaWorld Orlando, stated, “This is the biggest and most diverse concert lineup we’ve ever presented as part of Seven Seas Food Festival.”

In addition to live music, the festival will feature a rotating menu of global cuisine, with more than 25 international food and beverage marketplaces offering a diverse selection of culinary options each weekend.

See the list of music artists below:

Jan. 31 – Flo Rida

Feb. 1 – Saliva

Feb. 7 – Bow Wow

Feb. 14 – The Click Five

Feb. 15 – Warrant

Feb. 20 – Jefferson Starship

Feb. 21 – Omar Courtz

Feb. 22 – Pop 2000 Tour – Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, featuring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO

Feb. 27 – Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall

Feb. 28 – Gene Simmons

Mar. 6 – Smash Mouth

Mar. 7 – Maddie & Tae

Mar. 8 – I Love the 90s – Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Color Me Badd

Mar. 14 – Connor Price

Mar. 15 – Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow, and Animotion

Mar. 21 – All-4-One

Mar. 22 – The Beach Boys

Mar. 27 – Soulja Boy & Baby Bash

Mar. 28 – Fitz and the Tantrums

Apr. 4 – Brett Young

Apr. 10 – Chris Janson

Apr. 11 – Surprise Guest – To Be Announced

Apr. 12 – The Fray

Apr. 17 – Uncle Kracker

Apr. 18 – Trace Adkins

Apr. 25 – Surprise Guest – To Be Announced

Apr. 26 – Boyz II Men

May 1 – Surprise Guest – To Be Announced

May 2 – Surprise Guest – To Be Announced

May 9 – Grupo Manía

May 16 – Proyecto Uno

May 17 – Surprise Guest – To Be Announced

