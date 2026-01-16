SeaWorld Orlando announces concert lineup for Seven Seas Food Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando released the music lineup for the Seven Seas Food Festival.
The Seven Seas Food Festival runs from Jan. 31 to May 17, featuring more than 30 concerts included with park admission.
The concert series will kick off with Flo Rida and will also feature well-known acts such as Boyz II Men, and The Beach Boys.
Jon Peterson, park president of SeaWorld Orlando, stated, “This is the biggest and most diverse concert lineup we’ve ever presented as part of Seven Seas Food Festival.”
In addition to live music, the festival will feature a rotating menu of global cuisine, with more than 25 international food and beverage marketplaces offering a diverse selection of culinary options each weekend.
See the list of music artists below:
- Jan. 31 – Flo Rida
- Feb. 1 – Saliva
- Feb. 7 – Bow Wow
- Feb. 14 – The Click Five
- Feb. 15 – Warrant
- Feb. 20 – Jefferson Starship
- Feb. 21 – Omar Courtz
- Feb. 22 – Pop 2000 Tour – Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, featuring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO
- Feb. 27 – Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall
- Feb. 28 – Gene Simmons
- Mar. 6 – Smash Mouth
- Mar. 7 – Maddie & Tae
- Mar. 8 – I Love the 90s – Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Color Me Badd
- Mar. 14 – Connor Price
- Mar. 15 – Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow, and Animotion
- Mar. 21 – All-4-One
- Mar. 22 – The Beach Boys
- Mar. 27 – Soulja Boy & Baby Bash
- Mar. 28 – Fitz and the Tantrums
- Apr. 4 – Brett Young
- Apr. 10 – Chris Janson
- Apr. 11 – Surprise Guest – To Be Announced
- Apr. 12 – The Fray
- Apr. 17 – Uncle Kracker
- Apr. 18 – Trace Adkins
- Apr. 25 – Surprise Guest – To Be Announced
- Apr. 26 – Boyz II Men
- May 1 – Surprise Guest – To Be Announced
- May 2 – Surprise Guest – To Be Announced
- May 9 – Grupo Manía
- May 16 – Proyecto Uno
- May 17 – Surprise Guest – To Be Announced
