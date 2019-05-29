0 Deputies: DeLand confrontation ends peacefully after suicidal man aims gun at head

DELAND, Fla. - “We’re glad to be able to report that through hours of de-escalation and patience, this call ended with everyone alive and OK,” Volusia County Sheriff's Office officials said.

After hours of trying to de-escalate a situation in DeLand Wednesday, where a man threatened to kill himself, Volusia County sheriff's deputies were able to end the confrontation peacefully.

“We believe the sanctity of human life is our number one priority,” VCSO Chief Deputy John Freamer said during a news conference.

Watch a VCSO official describe incident in news conference:

Deputies said they received a call just before 2 a.m. from a man saying he was suicidal and upset over relationship issues with his significant other.

The caller was identified as Neil Kirkland, 43, Freamer said. VCSO's AirOne helicopter located Kirkland, who was driving his truck.

“The deputies were behind it and did a stop stick maneuver, and his truck came to rest on West Parkway and 92,” Freamer said.

Kirkland got out of the truck and pointed a gun at his head and then stuck it in his mouth, deputies said.

After about eight hours of negotiations, Kirkland surrendered, and the SWAT team took him into custody, deputies said. He admitted to taking Xanax and other narcotics, Freamer said.

Kirkland was charged with having a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, among other charges. He was taken to the Volusia County Jail without bail.

No injuries were reported.

Kirkland has a criminal history stemming from a 1998 homicide in New Smyrna Beach, Freamer said. He was arrested, tried and convicted, and was placed on parole in 2005, Freamer said.

