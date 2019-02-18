Deputies: Father shot while throwing house party for his children in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, Fla. - Investigators want to find a teenager who they said shot a man in the neck.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the teenager crashed a party for the victim's children.
Related Headlines
Deputies said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday on East Church Street in Oak Hill.
TRENDING NOW:
- False report of gun causes panic during security breach at Orlando International Airport, police say
- Body of missing Cocoa mother of 4 found in rural Osceola County, police say
- VIDEO: 'No one wants to see that': Man says someone was watching him through his Nest camera
- Sheriff: Man who livestreamed shootout with deputies on Instagram shot 1st; bodycam video release
Investigators said the victim, 47-year-old Joel Tatro, was shot after an altercation inside the home.
Deputies said they are looking for four teens who showed up uninvited to Tatro's house while he was hosting a party for his teenage kids.
Investigators said when Tatro asked the group to leave, one teen refused to go.
During the confrontation, a gun was pulled out, and Tatro was shot in the neck.
A neighbor across the street said she didn't hear the gunfire, but the police presence woke her up.
“I really wasn't sure what was going on, and I wanted to know,” said neighbor Jane Andrews. “So what I did see was them evac-ing the victim over across the street.”
WFTV reporter Megan Cruz spoke with Tatro's family, who said doctors told them the shooting has left Tatro paralyzed.
Deputies said this shooting is not considered random and the investigation is still active.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}