Deputies: Flagler County middle school student, 14, pulled knife on students, staff

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies arrested a 14-year-old middle school student after they said he pulled a knife on fellow students and staff.

Deputies said the Indian Trails Middle School student pulled a knife out of his backpack and raised it over his head around 7:45 a.m. on Friday after two girls at the school got into a fight.

Deputies said the way the knife was brandished was in a threatening manner to the students and staff present.

Deputies said the student was quickly taken into custody and that no one was injured.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and exhibition of a weapon on school grounds.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy in Flagler County,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Bringing any weapon to school violates the zero-tolerance policy and you will be arrested. I remind parents, again, to be the Sheriff in your home and to teach your children that violence is never the right answer and to be smart about their actions at school.”

