Deputies identify man shot to death at Pine Hills apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators have released the name of a man who died after a shooting in Pine Hills.

Keyon Bachelor, 20, was shot Thursday afternoon near Park Hamilton Apartments and later died at the hospital, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 4 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Silver Star Road and Powers Drive for reports of a stolen vehicle.

There, deputies were flagged down by a person who said someone had been shot at a nearby apartment complex on Park Hamilton Boulevard.

Pine Hills deadly shooting Investigators identified the shooting victim as 20-year-old Keyon Bachelor. (WFTV news staff)

Deputies then located Bachelor, but after searching the area, came up empty in their search for a suspect in the shooting.

OCSO said its detectives are working diligently on this case and are asking anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

