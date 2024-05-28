Deputies: Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet from shooting near Kissimmee house party

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the area of Coconut Breeze Drive in Kissimmee just after 1:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of a male who had been shot.

Investigators say they determined the shooting occurred in the street near a house party that was taking place.

When the shooting began, deputies say a stray bullet struck the victim, an innocent bystander who was standing near the sidewalk.

According to the sheriff’s office, a friend of the victim took him to the hospital to be treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. They have not released any information on a possible suspect.

The sheriff’s office investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

