Deputies investigate after human remains found in Malabar

MALABAR, Fla. - Crime scene technicians are examining an area in Malabar where human remains were late Tuesday, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.
Someone found bones along Absaroka Lane Tuesday evening, which investigators determined were human, officials said.
So far, deputies said they have found no obvious signs of foul play. Investigators are in the process of verifying the identity of the remains.
Investigators said they believe the bones are a man’s remains.
The area where the bones were found is being forensically investigated.
Homicide agents and crime scene investigators will remain at the scene throughout the day.
No other details are available at this time.
