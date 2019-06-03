Deputies investigate shooting incident at Merritt Island Walmart

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Brevard County deputies are investigating a shooting incident at the Walmart in Merritt Island.
A person was shot around 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart at 1500 East Merritt Island Causeway, deputies said.
Deputies said the scene is contained and there is no danger to the community.
The investigation is still active.
No further details are available at this time.
