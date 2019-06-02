  • ‘Legendary' Volusia County deputy dies in bike crash after driver fails to stop, deputies say

    By: Ashley Edlund , James Tutten

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a senior deputy who died after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle Sunday morning.

    Deputies said Senior Deputy Frank Scofield, 58, lost his life after a driver failed to stop at the intersection of Tomoka Farms Road and Pioneer Trail.

    Scofield was with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office since 1995 and was a widely respected veteran member of the Marine Unit, deputies said.

    Troopers said the driver was headed east on Pioneer Trail and fail to stop at a stop sign and struck Scofield. 

    The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

     

     

     

     

     

