‘Legendary' Volusia County deputy dies in bike crash after driver fails to stop, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a senior deputy who died after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle Sunday morning.
Deputies said Senior Deputy Frank Scofield, 58, lost his life after a driver failed to stop at the intersection of Tomoka Farms Road and Pioneer Trail.
Scofield was with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office since 1995 and was a widely respected veteran member of the Marine Unit, deputies said.
Troopers said the driver was headed east on Pioneer Trail and fail to stop at a stop sign and struck Scofield.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Frank Scofield was a great man and it was a privilege to work with him. He will never be forgotten. My heart and my prayers are with everyone who knew and loved this one-of-a-kind legend. pic.twitter.com/kTyN3grJf2— Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) June 2, 2019
BREAKING: FHP on scene at Pioneer Trail, where we’re hearing a VCSO deputy lost his life this morning after a car hit him on his bicycle. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/2hjmi0NNlk— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) June 2, 2019
Our hearts are with the family and friends of Senior Deputy Scofield. Please join us in saying a prayer for them today and honoring the memory of a great deputy and a great man.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 2, 2019
All of us who knew Frank will never forget him. He started his VCSO career in 1995 and became a legendary, widely respected veteran member of our Marine Unit.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 2, 2019
Today, we lost one of the best.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 2, 2019
Senior Deputy Frank Scofield, 58, lost his life this morning when a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Tomoka Farms Road and Pioneer Trail and hit Scofield on his bicycle.
Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation. pic.twitter.com/HjPM5dCLtt
