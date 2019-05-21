Deputies investigate unspecified threat at Westridge Middle School

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating an “unspecified threat” at Westridge Middle School.
Skywitness video shows at least 10 squad cars at the school and multiple deputies with rifles searching the school.
Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return requests for information.
School was dismissed around 4 p.m.
This is a developing story.
Multiple OCSO vehicles surrounding Westridge Middle School right for an unspecified threat. No word on the specifics of that threat yet @WFTV pic.twitter.com/z1nmGLdVha— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) May 21, 2019
We just saw several deputies enter the school with guns drawn @WFTV pic.twitter.com/MhoQFmdU9A— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) May 21, 2019
