  • Deputies investigate unspecified threat at Westridge Middle School

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating an “unspecified threat” at Westridge Middle School. 

    Skywitness video shows at least 10 squad cars at the school and multiple deputies with rifles searching the school. 

    Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return requests for information. 

    School was dismissed around 4 p.m. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 

     

