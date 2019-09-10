Deputies: Lake County teen stole money from parents, used it to hire people to kill them

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County teen is accused of stealing her parents' debit card and using money from their account to hire people to kill them.
Lake County deputies said they arrested Alyssa Hatcher, 17, Monday and charged her with two counts of criminal solicitation for murder.
Related Headlines
According to an arrest affidavit, Hatcher used her parents' debit card to complete two transactions: one for $503 and the other for $926.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The affidavit says that in an interview with deputies, Hatcher said she used $100 to buy cocaine and the rest to pay two different people to kill her mother and father. According to the affidavit, she said she gave $400 to a friend to kill them and then $900 to a different man to do the same after the act wasn't carried out the first time.
The affidavit said deputies were tipped off by a juvenile who said Hatcher gave her friend "a lot of money" to find someone to kill her parents.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Deputies said Hatcher was taken into custody Monday and transported to Lake County Jail before being turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}