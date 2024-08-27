Deputies look for 2 teens after I-95 chase in stolen Ferrari

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for two teenagers who stole a Ferrari during an armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Rhode Island.

Deputies said 18-year-old Logan Slezak and 19-year-old Johnathan Costa took the 2018 Ferrari 488 Spyder for a joyride after robbing the home.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said they have found the car at residence on Royal Palm Lane in Palm Coast.

Deputies said residents should avoid the area due to the heavy presence of law enforcement.

Deputies said the teens are considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said the stolen blue Ferrari led deputies on a pursuit on I-95 in Flagler County.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects, Johnathan Costa (19) and Logan Slezak (18), driving a stolen blue 2018 Ferrari 488 Spyder, who are wanted in connection with an armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Rhode Island.



The vehicle was last seen in… pic.twitter.com/yHxP1F4fw3 — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) August 27, 2024

