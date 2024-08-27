Local

Deputies look for 2 teens after I-95 chase in stolen Ferrari

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for two teenagers who stole a Ferrari during an armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Rhode Island.

Deputies said 18-year-old Logan Slezak and 19-year-old Johnathan Costa took the 2018 Ferrari 488 Spyder for a joyride after robbing the home.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said they have found the car at residence on Royal Palm Lane in Palm Coast.

Deputies said residents should avoid the area due to the heavy presence of law enforcement.

Deputies said the teens are considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said the stolen blue Ferrari led deputies on a pursuit on I-95 in Flagler County.

