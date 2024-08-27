Woman connected to Leesburg store clerk’s death turns herself in, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. — A woman who helped a suspect in connection with a store owner’s death turned herself in on Tuesday, the Leesburg Police Department said.

Investigators had searched for Kaili Dupuis, who was accused of aiding Alex Lopez.

Alex Lopez is accused of shooting the store owner, 51-year-old Raied Shihadeh, at the Fast Stop Superette on May 30 during a robbery.

Two other women were arrested in the case on Aug. 22.

The Leesburg Police Department said Alex Lopez’s mother, Patricia Kinchens, and his sister, Breanna Lopez, also helped prevent law enforcement from catching him.

Police said all suspects have been found and are at the Lake County Jail.

According to the police department, they are charged with being an accessory to murder, armed robbery with a firearm and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

