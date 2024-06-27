Police arrest Central Florida man accused of killing Leesburg store owner

LEESBURG, Fla. — After a month-long manhunt, the man accused of killing a Leesburg store owner was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Orlando Violent Crime Task Force arrested Alex Lopez in the Kissimmee area.

Lopez is accused of robbing and killing 51-year-old Raied Shihadeh, who was working the register at the M&M Food Mart on May 30.

Shihadeh was on Facetime with his wife when he was murdered.

Police obtained a warrant for the 25-year-old Wildwood man on June 3 for the following charges:

murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use or possessing a firearm during a felony

Police have identified suspect from convenience store shooting in Leesburg

