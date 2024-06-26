Scattered thunderstorms roll through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect another round of scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening in Central Florida.

Some of the heaviest rainfall will be in Orlando and Central Florida’s beaches, where 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible.

Lightning will be the other risk through mid-evening, certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

Scattered rain this week Starting Thursday, spotty morning showers are possible, in addition to a few scattered afternoon storms. (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

“Starting tomorrow, spotty morning showers are possible in addition to a few scattered afternoon storms,” he said. “By the weekend, (we’ll be) back to the afternoon rain and lightning that we’re so familiar with. Stay alert at the beaches.”

Waldenberger said you can expect the heat and humidity to drag on.

Weather on Thursday Highs on Thursday will be in the 90s. (WFTV)

Tropics update

Meanwhile in the tropics, there are two disturbances -- both tropical waves - that are of interest.

The closer one, which is over the Caribbean, will stay to the south regardless of any development, Waldenberger said.

He said the development chances for that disturbance is not high.

Tracking two disturbances are of interest Two disturbances, both tropical waves, are of interest. The closer, over the Caribbean, will stay to the south. (WFTV)

“The farther tropical wave now has a 40% chance of formation in the next seven days,” Waldenberger said. “As a matter of fact, it could generate into a depression or named storm by the end of the week. If so, we’d monitor where this ultimately heads toward the end of next week.”

Should it form, it would be named Beryl.

