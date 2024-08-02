Deputies make an arrest in fatal hit and run crash from 2022

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Tyler Shane Sutherland Thursday for vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

Back on Feb. 7, 2022, Sutherland was driving on Narcoossee Road around 2:30 a.m. when he struck two pedestrians in an active construction zone.

A 48-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries, while 35-year-old, Nathaniel Young Jr. was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Sutherland attempted to flee on foot, but was detained by two officers with Florida’s Department of Agriculture who were working off-duty for the construction company.

Sutherland was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and pending charges.

In cooperation with the Florida Highway Patrol officers built their case to arrest Sutherland.

“Our Corporal has worked diligently to gather evidence and other investigative steps to proceed with a criminal charge. The Corporal submitted his findings to the State Attorney’s Office to charge the driver with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries. The arrest was made yesterday on the active warrant. The case is now moving forward with criminal proceedings,” Lieutenant Tara Crescenzi.

Sutherland was booked Thursday into the Orange County Jail on his charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

