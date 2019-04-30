Deputies: Man accused of inappropriately touching himself at Typhoon Lagoon

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A man is accused of inappropriately touching himself at the Typhoon Lagoon water park at Walt Disney World in mid-April, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
William Hayes, 57, of Bradenton, faces a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition in the presence of a child, jail and court records show.
According to the affidavit, two men visiting from England told deputies at the water park they witnessed a man, later identified as Hayes, masturbating in the changing room on April 12.
The English tourists said another man and two young boys were in the changing room at the time, and they told the man to keep his children away from Hayes while confronting Hayes, the affidavit states.
Detectives later interviewed the two boys, both under the age of 16, who indicated they saw Hayes touching his private parts but did not go so far as to describe it as masturbating, according to the affidavit.
One of the boys said he thought Hayes only touched himself for a “couple seconds,” the affidavit states.
The other boy told detectives he saw Hayes “pulling at himself” in a tight red Speedo, according to the affidavit.
Hayes was arrested Monday afternoon, jail records show. He’s being held at the Orange County jail on $10,000 bail.
Channel 9 reached out to Walt Disney World for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.
