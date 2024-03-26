Deputies: Man arrested after killing Orange County woman, leaving her baby to die in hot car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man wanted for the deaths of a 1-year-old girl and her 20-year-old mother has been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 23-year-old Doujon Griffiths was arrested in New Jersey and has been wanted since 2021.

Investigators are charging Griffiths with first-degree murder after the deaths of Massania Malcolm to death and left her 1-year-old daughter, Jordania.

Their bodies were found inside of a car in 2021, according to police.

Deputies said Jordania died after she was let in a hot car after her mother was shot and killed.

Investigators said Griffiths is also faces a charge of attempted murder for the shooting of Massania’s boyfriend, who is Jordania’s father.

“No matter how many years have passed, we never forget our victims, and we hope this arrest brings some sense of peace and closure to our community and the two families shattered by this horribly tragic case,” said a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

