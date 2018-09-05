  • Deputies: Man fatally shoots man who stabbed his brother during fight at gas station

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    A man fatally shot a man who stabbed his brother Tuesday evening during a fight at a gas station in the DeLeon Springs neighborhood, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the Valero gas station on North U.S. Highway 17 near West Baxter Street after a man stabbed another man before being shot by the stabbing victim's brother, Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant said.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Florida woman arrested in death of missing 2-year-old son, whose body was found in woods

    The man who was shot died at the scene, Gant said.

    Witnesses took the stabbing victim to Florida Hospital DeLand, where he was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, he said.

    "The shooter remained on scene," Gant said.

    Read: Florida man hired Thursday, fired Sunday, tries to kill boss two hours later, police say

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Read: 'Stop telling me you want me to die; I get it,' says woman who put son's head in toilet

    It's unknown what led up to the fight.

    The identities of those involved have not been disclosed.

    No other details were given.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories