Deputies: Man fatally shoots man who stabbed his brother during fight at gas station

A man fatally shot a man who stabbed his brother Tuesday evening during a fight at a gas station in the DeLeon Springs neighborhood, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the Valero gas station on North U.S. Highway 17 near West Baxter Street after a man stabbed another man before being shot by the stabbing victim's brother, Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant said.
The man who was shot died at the scene, Gant said.
Witnesses took the stabbing victim to Florida Hospital DeLand, where he was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, he said.
"The shooter remained on scene," Gant said.
It's unknown what led up to the fight.
The identities of those involved have not been disclosed.
No other details were given.
