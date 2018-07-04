Deputies: Man holed up in Deltona home after making bomb threat

DELTONA, Fla. - A man refused to emerge from a Deltona home Tuesday evening after making a bomb threat, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called at about 6:30 p.m. to a home on North Worthington Drive near Fort Smith Boulevard and Newmark Drive after the threat was made.
Neighboring homes were evacuated and several nearby streets were closed, investigators said.
The Sheriff's Office's bomb squad is at the home.
No other details were given.
VCSO investigating a bomb threat that began about 6:30 tonight. The suspect is at a home on Worthington in Deltona. Deputies are trying to get him to come out. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/PaIsfL5e5S— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) July 4, 2018
