ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot Monday evening while being robbed at a home in the Tildenville neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The man, whose identity hasn't been released, was returning to a home on Siplin Road near Avalon Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. when he was approached by two men who demanded money, Orange County Lt. Emanuel Curry said.
"The suspects attempted to grab the victim, and he pushed them back," Curry said. "One of the suspects produced a black handgun and shot the victim."
The victim was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition.
Investigators said the robbers, who were described as Hispanic men between the ages of 18 and 25, ran away from the scene.
"We were trying to see if we could get them in a box, so that's why you saw the helicopter out, K-9 out," Curry said. "We were unable to find them during the search."
The victims' relatives were home during the shooting, but they were uninjured.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
