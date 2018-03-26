ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three men were shot Monday afternoon outside a gas station near Maitland, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting was reported at about 3:15 p.m. outside a Trackway on Forest City Road near Maitland Boulevard, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.
Two of the men were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and one of the men was taken to Florida Hospital Altamonte, Watrel said.
The victims' identities and conditions weren't released.
Witnesses told Channel 9 that as many as 20 gunshots were heard.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
