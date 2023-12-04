Deputies: Man sought after shooting mom in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting his mother.

Deputies were called out to the 3600 block of Main Street in the Midway area just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

There, they determined a woman had been shot in the arm by her adult son.

READ: Two people injured after car crashes into Seminole County psychic shop

Investigators said that he left the area after the shooting.

At last check, deputies were still searching for the 50-year-old suspect.

The victim is expected to recover, according to Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

READ: SpaceX to launch experimental spacecraft with Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida

Investigators said they didn’t have a motive for the shooting, but believed it was an “isolated incident.”

Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group